Manchester United hit by fresh injury nightmare! Benjamin Sesko facing four-month absence as Michael Carrick sweats over striker's recovery

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Manchester United have been rocked by the news that star striker Benjamin Sesko could be sidelined for up to four months following a significant injury setback. The Slovenia international, who has become a focal point of the attack at Old Trafford, is now facing a race against time to feature again before the spring.

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Carrick faces striking crisis

Manchester United’s attacking options have been dealt a devastating blow with reports emerging that Benjamin Sesko could be unavailable for selection until the new year. The 23-year-old forward has already spent five weeks on the treatment table dealing with a fresh complication, which is understood to be entirely separate from the shin injury that plagued him for six months during the earlier stages of the campaign.

According to The Sun, The Medical staff at the club's Carrington training base have been conducting intensive examinations to determine the full extent of the damage, and the early indications are cause for serious concern within Michael Carrick’s coaching staff.





Carrick awaits clarity on striker's return date

The forward has been a vital component of the United squad since his arrival, but this latest development suggests a prolonged period of rehabilitation is required. While those within the player's inner circle remain optimistic that he could potentially return before February, the club is preparing for the worst-case scenario of a four-month absence. Carrick addressed the situation during a media briefing, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the striker's fitness levels. "We’re hoping really soon that we’ll have a clear picture," the United boss told The Sun. "I’m not trying to delay it. Hopefully next time we speak, maybe not tomorrow, but by the end of the week, we’ll have something a little bit clearer. There’s a bit of work going on at the moment, so we’ll see what comes out of that."

Man Utd step up transfer plans amid goal drought

The timing of the injury is particularly difficult for the Red Devils, who have struggled for consistency in front of goal recently. The club’s decision not to recruit a specialist back-up striker during the summer transfer window is now under scrutiny, especially as they were unable to facilitate a departure for Joshua Zirkzee.

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Although Everton made a late attempt to sign the Dutch international on deadline day, United officials blocked the move to ensure they maintained sufficient depth. However, Zirkzee has struggled to earn the trust of Carrick, starting only one of the last 27 matches under the current management team.

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With Sesko potentially unavailable for the remainder of the calendar year, the pressure is mounting on the recruitment department to identify targets for the January window. The club has invested heavily in their frontline over the past two years, sanctioning a combined £108.5m on Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund before adding Sesko in a deal worth over £73m. Despite these significant outlays, the current squad is looking thin, with Bryan Mbeumo often forced to lead the line as a makeshift central option. Mbeumo has been productive in the role, currently sitting as the club's joint-top scorer, but the lack of a traditional number nine is a growing tactical headache for the manager.

Internal solutions and the road to recovery

As United look to navigate a congested fixture list, including crucial Premier League clashes and European commitments, the absence of Sesko’s physical presence will be keenly felt. During his debut season at Old Trafford, the former RB Leipzig man proved his worth by scoring 12 goals, a tally that directly secured 14 points for the team in league competition. Without his clinical edge, the Red Devils have recently suffered a dip in form, highlighted by a frustrating 1-1 draw with rivals Leeds United which extended their winless run to six matches across all competitions.