'The best I've ever seen, hands down!' - Kyle Walker hails Man City star as the most technically gifted teammate he's played with

Former Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has played alongside some of the greatest players in Premier League history. However, the veteran defender has revealed that one of his former teammates stands above the rest when it comes to pure footballing ability.
Foden hailed as technical king
Throughout a distinguished career that has spanned spells at Tottenham and Manchester City, as well as over 80 caps for England, Walker has shared the pitch with a galaxy of superstars. "Technical ability, (Foden) is probably the best I've ever seen, hands down," Walker said on talkSPORT.
He added: "I've not had the pleasure to play with (Lionel) Messi, but I've been on the field with Messi. But for God-given talent, what Foden has, it's unbelievable what he can do with a football. I always revert back to, if Foden plays like he does for Manchester City, then he will obviously get into the England team."
Champions League masterclass
The England international provided a timely reminder of his immense quality during Manchester City's recent 5-1 demolition of AEK Athens in the Champions League. Foden was the star of the show at the Etihad Stadium, netting a brilliant hat-trick and providing an assist to guide Enzo Maresca’s side to a comfortable victory. This performance saw him join an exclusive club, becoming only the third Englishman to score three goals and register an assist in a single Champions League fixture, following in the footsteps of legends Wayne Rooney and Raheem Sterling.
Foden's goal-scoring exploits in Europe have seen him climb the club's all-time charts, with his tally of 23 goals in the competition placing him fourth in City history. He now sits behind only Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland, and Sterling. The treble against AEK followed a significant goal in the Premier League against Ipswich Town, which marked his first domestic strike in ten months.
Maresca backs City's star man
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has been vocal in his support for Foden, despite the player facing some challenges over the past two seasons. The Italian tactician expressed his delight with the attacker's recent resurgence and emphasised his importance to the squad's overall objectives.
"I was very happy with Phil, even before the red card, to be honest," Maresca explained following the Champions League win. "I said since day one I consider him one of the best English players. I know how good he is and we are just trying to help him because I’m sure he will help us. We know Phil is a top player. For different reasons he had some problems in the last two years but I know he is going to help us and how good he is.
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.