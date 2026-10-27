'He wouldn't have finished second without it!' - Kylian Mbappe slammed over Ballon d'Or campaign as Real Madrid star's tactics are questioned

Former France international Jerome Rothen has launched a blistering attack on Kylian Mbappe following the conclusion of the Ballon d'Or ceremony. The pundit suggested that the Real Madrid forward relied more on a calculated public relations strategy than his on-pitch performances to secure a high ranking in the final standings.
Rothen criticises 'unprecedented' PR campaign
Mbappe has found himself at the centre of a heated debate following the latest Ballon d'Or rankings, with Rothen suggesting the Frenchman’s second-place finish was a result of off-field manipulation. The former Paris Saint-Germain winger claimed that the Real Madrid superstar departed from his usual approach to actively lobby for votes through a structured communication strategy.
Speaking on his show, Rothen criticized Mbappe's campaign by highlighting how different it was from his peers. The pundit remarked: "He ran a real campaign, unlike usual. even the players who were competing with him didn't dare to run a campaign like his. He tried to rally votes through a speech, through communication. That's new. For me, it's beyond comperhension. I think it was effevtive. It's sad to say because me, i'm against this campaign. it's clear he wouldn't have finished second without this campaign."
A need for collective focus at Real Madrid
Beyond the immediate frustration regarding the voting process, Rothen argued that Mbappe’s current trajectory requires a significant change in attitude if he is to ever claim the top prize. Since his high-profile move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the pressure on the 25-year-old has only intensified, and his failure to secure the Golden Ball this year has sparked a period of intense scrutiny.
The pundit stressed that the path to individual glory actually lies in being a better teammate, suggesting that Mbappe has alienated some observers with his individualistic pursuits. Rothen noted that Mbappe must turn to the collective to truly succeed. He elaborated on this necessity for self-reflection, stating: "This self-reflection is necessary after missing out on the Ballon d'Or. In his approach, he needs to refocus on the team, to win the hearts of the dressing room. That's what he's lacking."
The fallout from the Ballon d'Or rankings
The 2024 ceremony has left a bitter taste for many in the Mbappe camp, but Rothen’s comments reflect a growing sentiment that the French captain’s public image is becoming a distraction. While Mbappe remains one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football, the accusation that he "brazenly" campaigned for the award suggests a rift between his ambitions and the way he is perceived by the footballing establishment. For a player who has long been destined to win the Ballon d'Or, finishing as a runner-up under a cloud of tactical criticism is a significant setback.
As Real Madrid navigate a busy domestic and European schedule, the focus will inevitably shift back to the pitch, where Mbappe will be expected to silence his critics with goals. However, the shadow of Rothen’s critique remains, serving as a reminder that the world’s most prestigious individual award often requires more than just statistical dominance.
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.