'Even Cristiano Ronaldo ranked below me!' - Jamie Carragher sends Harry Kane Ballon d'Or good luck message with cheeky reminder of his own ranking

Jamie Carragher has sent a playful message of support to Harry Kane ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, but the Liverpool legend couldn't help but mention his own history with the trophy. The pundit took to social media to wish his compatriot well while reviving a surprising statistic from his playing days.
Carragher’s cheeky social media throwback
As the elite of world football gather in London for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Carragher decided to inject some humor into the proceedings. The former England defender, now a staple of sports broadcasting, reached out to Bayern Munich frontman Kane via social media. However, rather than a standard message of encouragement, Carragher used the opportunity to remind the footballing world of the time he apparently outshone one of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Champions League winner posted a light-hearted note that quickly caught the attention of fans. "Good luck to Harry Kane tonight," Carragher wrote, tagging the official account of the awards. He then followed up with the bold claim: "At one stage I was rated higher than Cristiano Ronaldo by the voters in this prestigious award." The post was punctuated with emojis to signal its comedic intent, referencing the 2005 rankings where Carragher’s heroics in Istanbul saw him finish joint-20th, ahead of a young Ronaldo at Manchester United.
Kane leads the English charge in London
While Carragher was busy reflecting on his own peak, the focus remains firmly on Kane’s quest for individual immortality. The England captain has enjoyed a sensational period of form since moving to the Bundesliga, establishing himself as a primary threat for the sports' top honours. Kane is among the elite names expected to challenge for the Golden Ball, representing a new era for English talent on the global stage as he seeks to become the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001.
The competition this year is particularly fierce, with the shortlist featuring a mix of veteran legends and the game's brightest rising stars, creating a sense of unpredictability. Kane faces stiff opposition from the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom have posted incredible numbers over the last twelve months.
The hunt for football’s greatest individual prize
The ceremony at the London Palladium marks a significant moment in the footballing calendar, serving as a crossroads between the established guard and the next generation. While Lionel Messi remains a figure of intrigue in the final ten, the emergence of younger talents like Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham has shifted the narrative.
Regardless of the final outcome, Kane’s inclusion in the final ten finalists confirms his status as one of the premier strikers of his generation. The former Tottenham man has consistently delivered at both club and international levels, and a high finish in the 2026 rankings would further cement his legacy.
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.