'You might think I'm crazy!' - Carrick delivers defiant message as Manchester United prepare for crucial Roma clash amid sack pressure

Michael Carrick has come out fighting ahead of a decisive week for his Manchester United tenure, insisting he remains energized despite the intense speculation surrounding his job. The under-fire manager finds himself in a precarious position following a dismal run of results that has left the Red Devils' season in a state of crisis.
Carrick ignores the noise
The Manchester United manager is facing the most difficult period of his coaching career as he prepares for a vital Champions League tie against Roma. With the team suffering a winless streak that has now stretched to nine matches, the pressure from the Old Trafford faithful and the club hierarchy is reaching a boiling point.
Despite reports suggesting his position will be scrutinized during the upcoming international break, Carrick remains remarkably unfazed by the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.
"I can look into the future, but you never know what's going to happen," Carrick said during a press conference shared by the club's official social media account. "That doesn't change how we're preparing for the game tomorrow, and I'm actually really looking forward to the game. I can't wait for the game tomorrow. You might think I'm crazy with the results we've had and what's going on, but I really can't wait for the game tomorrow, and that's all I'm focused on. Whatever happens is going to happen after that in whatever direction it goes in, but we want to make it a big night tomorrow night first."
Defending Lisandro Martinez
A significant portion of the recent criticism has been aimed at Lisandro Martinez, whose form has plummeted alongside his team's fortunes. The Argentine defender was sent off in a recent defeat to Chelsea and has faced accusations of being distracted by his contract situation, which expires at the end of the current campaign. Some have even questioned whether his vocal criticism of director of football Jason Wilcox indicates a desire to force an exit from Manchester, but his manager was quick to dismiss such theories.a
"I've got no concerns about commitment at all," the manager said. "The dressing room is a good, good place. I've said it before, the commitment of the players to the club, to me, to each other is I don't question that at all. We need to play better, we can make better decisions, but commitment's not a thing at all."
Pressure builds at Old Trafford
The atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams has grown increasingly toxic, with the squad being booed off the pitch following a heavy 3-0 loss to Bournemouth. While Carrick himself has escaped the worst of the supporters' ire, the players have felt the full weight of the fans' disappointment.
With games against Roma and Aston Villa potentially deciding whether the former England midfielder stays in the dugout, the stakes could not be higher for a squad that appears to be low on confidence but, according to their manager, high on professional dedication.
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.