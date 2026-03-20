"We won't be silenced!": Christoph Freund defends FC Bayern's fierce criticism of the referee

"There were a lot of emotions and a lot of controversial decisions in Leverkusen. We were frustrated and made that clear. That’s our right; other teams do the same. FC Bayern will continue to stand up for what we believe in. As FC Bayern, we will always speak our minds and won’t let anyone silence us,” said the Austrian at the press conference ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Union Berlin (3.30 pm).

The match against Leverkusen was anything but smooth, with two incidents in particular causing discontent among the Bayern players: the yellow-red card shown to Luis Diaz following an alleged dive in the penalty area, and the disallowed goal by Harry Kane for handball.

Honorary President Uli Hoeneß reacted angrily to the officials’ decisions afterwards, describing it as “the worst performance by a refereeing team I have ever seen in a Bundesliga match”.