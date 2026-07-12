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VIDEO: Was Neymar ever fit enough for 2026 World Cup duty? Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer spotted riding mobility scooter around Universal Orlando theme park
Vacation in Orlando follows Selecao heartbreak
Neymar has been seen enjoying some downtime in Florida following the Selecao's disappointing departure from the 2026 World Cup. The prolific forward was seen on a family outing at Universal Orlando, dressed casually in a hat, sunglasses, and a black and white t-shirt. However, it was his choice of transport that caught the eye of fellow tourists.
The former Barcelona and PSG star opted to use a mobility scooter to get around the sprawling theme park, leading many to wonder if he was carrying a lingering knock from his time in camp or simply avoiding the fatigue of the Orlando heat.
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Per the Daily Star, an onlooker said: "No one really cottoned on to the fact it was him at first, and then he got mobbed. I've no idea why he was on the scooter - but it was scorching hot. We first realised he was there as we were at a restaurant in a different part of the park, and then we overheard some security guard say it was Neymar, so we headed to the next part of the park. We came through, and they thought we were security, so we got to stay relatively close."
Retirement confirmed after Norway defeat
The sightings in Florida come directly after Brazil's devastating 2-1 loss to Norway in the 2026 World Cup round of 16, a result that sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Neymar managed to find the back of the net in that fixture, scoring a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time, but it wasn't enough to prevent Brazil from being sent home early.
In the emotional aftermath of the defeat, the 34-year-old announced his retirement from international football. Across a historic career with the Selecao, he amassed 130 appearances and became the nation's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals.
Despite his individual brilliance, he steps away from the stage without the World Cup trophy that has eluded Brazil since 2002.
- AFP
Matthaus slams Neymar’s tournament conduct
Neymar faced heavy criticism from European football legends regarding his performance and attitude during Brazil's final match. Germany icon Lothar Matthaus was particularly scathing, suggesting that Neymar's focus was not entirely on the team's objectives during the high-pressure moments against Norway.
Writing in his column, Matthaus stated: "It pleases me that Brazil are out. I simply can't stand this moaning and gesticulating anymore. Instead of taking the penalty quickly, Neymar argued with the goalkeeper both before and after the shot. You can see from this behaviour that he puts his ego above the success of the team."
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