VIDEO: Lionel Messi's special World Cup gifts to Argentina squad revealed by Marco Senesi’s girlfriend Kelci-Rose Bowers

Messi gifted the entire Argentina squad with personalised mate sets following the conclusion of the World Cup. The extravagant present was brought to light by Bowers, who shared a video online displaying the items Senesi brought home from the national team camp.

Holding a brown bag adorned with the Argentine Football Association logo, the World Cup trophy, and the name of Senesi, Bowers revealed the contents to her followers. She said: "I have to show you guys something really cool. You will be very happy to see this. Marcos brought this bag from the camp. It also has his name written on it. This is his mate set. Messi gave this gift to all the players."