Defiant Vicenzo Montella brushes off Turkey sack fears after Nations League heartbreak against Italy

Montella has robustly defended his position and the development of his squad following a narrow defeat to Italy. The result leaves the Crescent-Stars without a single point after four matches in Group 1 of the Nations League, a statistic that has ramped up the pressure on the former Roma striker. However, Montella was quick to dismiss suggestions that he should step aside, instead highlighting the competitive nature of their recent performances.

"Frustration? I don't know if frustration is the right term, we certainly played a good game. We played on equal terms and perhaps we even did a little more. We conceded three goals exclusively on episodes, and it's not the first time. As a coach, I am satisfied with the attitude and personality of the boys," he told SportMediaset.