According to Sport Bild, the spectacular return of the treble-winning hero will trigger a new coaching era at Germany's record champions.
Translated by
Two high-profile role models are back, and their surprise return is poised to kick off a new era at FC Bayern
In future, FC Bayern intends to entrust the second team to young former professionals—preferably ex-Munich players—on a rotational basis. Rather than seeking coaching continuity in the U23 setup, the club aims to use the role as a training ground for up-and-coming mentors.
As these young coaches gain experience at Bayern and later move on to bigger roles at other clubs, the Bavarians expect to tap into their newly expanded networks, leveraging the ongoing affinity of former coaches for the German record champions.
Sporting director Christoph Freund, who spent eight successful years at RB Salzburg before moving to FCB in 2023, has driven this strategic shift at the Bayern Campus.
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Sebastian Hoeneß stands as a shining example of opportunity at FC Bayern II.
Several former RB coaches have moved on and remain highly sought-after in the coaching market. Prominent examples include Marco Rose, Adi Hütter, Jesse Marsch, Matthias Jaissle, Roger Schmidt and Pepijn Lijnders.
FC Bayern's youth setup also provides a launchpad for coaching careers, as Sebastian Hoeneß has shown. The now-successful VfB Stuttgart boss guided Munich's second string to the 2020 Third Division title, then moved to Hoffenheim before switching to VfB after being dismissed there.
He then kept the Swabians up, guided them back into the top flight and European competition, and culminated his spell by finishing runners-up, securing Champions League football and winning the DFB Cup. Most recently, even Real Madrid were said to be monitoring the nephew of Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß.
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Dante follows in the footsteps of Hoeneß and Demichelis at FC Bayern
Another recent example is Martin Demichelis, who began his coaching career in Bayern Munich's youth and reserve teams and has since stabilised La Liga's RCD Mallorca, a side fighting relegation. In seven league games under Demichelis, the club has won three and lost only two, including a shock victory over Real Madrid.
Now Dante is also set to embark on a successful coaching career at Bayern. The 2013 treble-winning hero, who made 133 competitive appearances for the Munich side, is now finally bringing his career to a close at the age of 42 with OGC Nice in France. Although he is still captain at Nice, he has made just 16 appearances this season. Persistent knee and calf injuries suggest his body can no longer withstand the demands of top-level football, limiting him to just 16 appearances this term.
Now, with his return to FC Bayern this summer, he is fulfilling a personal dream. The 42-year-old had already emphasised in an interview with the club magazine 51 a year and a half ago that he wanted to work as a coach. He wanted to "pass on" his experience from more than 600 competitive matches and "make every single player better, both as a footballer and as a person". His stated ambition has always been to return to FCB as a coach, and that ambition is now set to come true—an arrival that many believe will usher in a new era.