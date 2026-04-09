Top club goes on the offensive: Leon Goretzka is reported to have received an exceptional offer after leaving Bayern Munich

Serie A outfit AC Milan are preparing a three-year, €5m-per-season contract for 31-year-old Leon Goretzka, which would see him earn a total of €15m if he sees the deal through. That package is said to trump the shorter, less lucrative offers on the table from other suitors.

No final decision has been made, but an agreement could be reached swiftly should talks progress smoothly. For now, Goretzka is fully focused on the remainder of the campaign with Bayern, where he can still secure the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

“As much as I have been honoured by the interest shown by other top international clubs, I have decided to finish the season at FC Bayern. I am 100 per cent convinced that we can win everything this year,” Goretzka himself recently made clear.