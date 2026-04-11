The Diaz Revolution: How did the Moroccan star rebel against life on Real Madrid’s bench?

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Díaz has always been a maverick. Despite starting only four times in 194 days, he used his spells on the bench to regroup and ultimately justify Álvaro Arbeloa’s public vote of confidence with impressive performances.

With Kylian Mbappé’s arrival strengthening Madrid’s attack, Diaz has had to redefine his role, alternating between playmaker, false nine and a front-line partnership with Vinícius Júnior.

He has since settled into the No. 12 role—the team’s chief super-sub—as seen against Bayern Munich, yet in Wednesday’s clash with Girona he started again and refused to accept any limitations.