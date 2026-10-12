Getty Images Sport
'He taught me practically everything' - Nico Paz hails Cesc Fabregas for transforming his career at Como
Praise for the manager
Speaking to UEFA's official channels, with quotes via Tuttomercatoweb, Paz opened up about his transition from Real Madrid to Serie A. Paz joined Como in 2024 after struggling to break into the first team in Spain.
Under Fabregas, however, Paz has developed into one of the most creative players in the league. "He taught me practically everything," Paz explained. "I arrived here as a young player from Castilla. I’d played a few games for Real Madrid, but in the end I was a reserve-team player in a lower division."
- Getty Images Sport
Finding freedom in Italy
He emphasised how crucial the move was for his career. "Coming here and playing in Serie A, the top flight, allowed me to grow and improve a lot, both as a player and as a person," Paz added. "It was all thanks to Cesc, who believed in me and brought me here. From the first day he let me play the way I wanted and gave me a lot of freedom. He taught me a lot. I think the player I am today is all down to him."
A memorable European debut
Como have made an impressive start to their European journey, having hosted RB Leipzig last month in the Champions League, where they secured a memorable 4-1 victory. Paz described the historic night as an unforgettable milestone for the squad.
"It was incredible, walking out with the Champions League anthem playing, and in our own stadium. Hearing that anthem meant we were finally playing in the Champions League, and against Leipzig, a team that has played in the competition many times. It gave us a huge boost. It was a special match for us, professionally and personally. It’s special because every child dreams of playing in the Champions League, and most of us had never played in it before. It was a dream come true and a step forward."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Como?
Looking ahead, Como are determined to keep growing as the Champions League campaign intensifies, with a clash against Feyenoord coming up on Wednesday. Paz and his teammates will need to maintain their immense work rate to compete with Europe's elite. If they continue giving everything on the pitch under Fabregas, Como have a strong chance of causing more upsets.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting