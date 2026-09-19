Steven Gerrard warns Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel over potential Real Madrid transfer and Jose Mourinho

JJ Gabriel has dominated headlines after asking Manchester United to terminate his registration, having not featured since scoring a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut. Speaking to TNT Sports, Steven Gerrard expressed deep concern over the intense pressure placed on young talents today.

Gerrard said: "It’s not just in this situation. Broadly, it scares me in the game that kids can now be rushed or careers can be forced. I don't know the details and the background in this isolated situation with JJ Gabriel but if you look at it all he's at one of the biggest clubs in the world. They've got a history and a tradition of producing fantastic players. Not just this situation, the game as a whole, these talents, they have parents, they have agents, outside influences that force and rush too soon, and it can affect a kid's career."