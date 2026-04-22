State of U.S. youth soccer Rondo: Will pay to play ever end? Is sending talent overseas the key? And will the U.S. come closer to winning a World Cup?

Let’s rebuild American men’s youth soccer. It’s easy, right? All you need to do is take a look at a broken system, get everyone to remove self-interest, make it affordable - or ideally free - and the USMNT will be lifting the World Cup trophy by 2034. Simple.
That is beyond a pipe dream. But, there absolutely have to be some honest conversations about the state of youth soccer in the U.S. Developing good players is not the silver bullet to national team success. But it is a good way of improving, and also turning a profit, which can then be reinvested.
Getting everyone to understand that, though, is no easy feat. A lot of people have a lot of money invested in this thing, and there’s no standardization into how much is fair to spend - or demand - from either systems or parents. Have a headache yet?
GOAL doesn’t have any real answers. But their writers do have a few suggestions. And they break down where we are and where things might improve in another edition of… The Rondo.