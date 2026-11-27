Brooklyn's pause comes after they failed to meet a handful of financial requirements that have been set in order for teams to operate in the USL. The league has been stricter in enforcing financial policies this offseason as it looks to launch a promotion-relegation model in 2028. GOAL initially reported that crisis talks were held between the players and USLPA last week.

The team confirmed the news in a statement on Friday afternoon:

"On the men’s side, Brooklyn FC will not compete in the USL Championship in 2027 as we work to reposition our men’s operations with the goal of returning to competition in USL League One in 2028," they said.

Multiple USL League One clubs have ceased operations this season. However, Brooklyn is the first Championship side to pause play - and the first since North Carolina FC shut their doors at the end of 2025.