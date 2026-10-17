'Skills and intelligence' - Aston Villa manager Unai Emery hails Johan Manzambi following decisive goal against Newcastle

Emery also lauded how seamlessly the player has adjusted to the tactical demands at Aston Villa since his arrival. "He has been a very good impact with his qualities and his wish to join us in the same challenges and performances in the last three or four years playing as well consistency in the Premier League in the top positions as well in Europe," the manager noted.

However, there was a slight concern when Manzambi was substituted with less than 20 minutes remaining. "I don’t know, then he was a bit tired and maybe something muscular, hopefully not much," Emery added.