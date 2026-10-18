Sergio Ramos could be heading back to Madrid! Getafe chief confirms contact with defender’s brother over potential transfer

Getafe president Torres has sent shockwaves through Spanish football by revealing that the club is exploring the possibility of signing legendary centre-back Sergio Ramos. Having already secured the services of Carvajal in a sensational deal, the Azulones are now looking at the prospect of bringing another former Real Madrid captain to the Coliseum.

Torres confirmed that he has been in direct contact with Rene Ramos, the brother and representative of the 40-year-old defender, to discuss the feasibility of a return to La Liga for the veteran star.

The Madrid-based club has been remarkably ambitious in recent weeks, but Torres was quick to point out that while the door is open, a deal for Ramos is not currently the top priority for the sporting department. Speaking to the Tablero Deportivo programme on Radio Nacional de España (RNE), the president admitted that the squad is currently well-stocked in the heart of the defence, though he refused to rule out a move if the right conditions are met. "It is a theme that we have been behind for a while," Torres explained, highlighting that the interest in the World Cup winner is far from a fleeting whim.