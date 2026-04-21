‘A bit like Roy Keane of Man Utd’ but is Declan Rice the best midfielder in the world? Former Arsenal star Henri Lansbury answers that question & offers captaincy advice

Versatile Rice began his professional career as a centre-half, upon stepping out of West Ham’s fabled academy system, but quickly settled into a holding role that allowed him to disrupt and frustrate opponents in the middle of the park. It was while occupying that berth that senior international recognition with England arrived - having switched allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.

The demands of that position were quickly mastered - becoming a Conference League-winning skipper of the Hammers - before swapping east London for the north of the English capital as part of a £105 million ($142m) transfer in the summer of 2023.

Rice’s game has evolved again with Arsenal, becoming less of a destructive No.6 and more of a buccaneering 8 - while adding set-piece prowess to his ever-expanding skill set. Major honours have remained elusive, with more questions being asked in that department this season, but the all-action 27-year-old has become a model of consistency.