AFP
Revealed: Transfer fee Arsenal will demand from Gabriel Jesus sale as £265,000-a-week salary provides stumbling block for Juventus & AC Milan
Arsenal set their price for Brazilian forward
According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are open to selling Jesus for around £30 million this summer. The 29-year-old, who joined on July 4, 2022, and has a contract expiring on June 30, 2027, has seen his influence wane. Overall, he has made 122 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and providing 22 assists. However, constant knee problems have severely disrupted his rhythm. With Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz firmly ahead of him, the Brazilian's playing time has drastically diminished. The club are ready to sanction his departure to create valuable financial space.
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Massive wages deter Serie A giants
While the £30m asking price is reasonable, the forward's lucrative contract and reported £265,000 per week salary pose an issue for suitors. This season, he has been restricted to just 26 appearances across all competitions, managing a mere five goals and two assists in 913 minutes of action. AC Milan are reportedly interested in securing his services, and Juventus have also been strongly linked. The tactical nature of Italian football would suit his style. However, unless he accepts a significant pay cut, moving to Italy will prove incredibly difficult for the experienced professional.
Reshaping the attack and potential destinations
Arsenal have shown ruthless ambition, with reports suggesting they would even consider offloading both Jesus and Havertz to fund a massive move for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. If a European transfer fails to materialise, a return to Brazil remains a genuine possibility for Jesus. The striker has previously spoken openly about his emotional connection to Palmeiras and his strong desire to return there one day.
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What's next for Arsenal?
Before any summer business, Arsenal are entirely focused on securing a historic double. Sitting top of the Premier League with 79 points, two ahead of Manchester City, they host Burnley on Monday before visiting Crystal Palace next Sunday. Afterwards, a monumental Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain awaits on May 30.