Real Madrid return for Cristiano Ronaldo Jr? Immediate future plans revealed as CR7 hopes to see son become a team-mate at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr

According to O JOGO, the immediate future of Ronaldo Jr will not lie in the Spanish capital. Despite impressing club officials during a week of training with the youth team in March, the 15-year-old will not be joining the team where his father spent nine historic seasons. A source close to the club revealed: "In Valdebebas they were very happy with Cristiano Junior. He showed a lot of commitment and a very professional attitude. At the moment, however, Real Madrid do not yet plan to sign him." A future move, however, remains possible.