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Raphinha & Frenkie de Jong return to full training as Barcelona handed major injury boost ahead of Real Betis clash
Raphinha steps up recovery process
The Brazilian international has taken a significant stride toward his competitive return after rejoining his team-mates for a full session on Thursday morning. Having spent the last few days working through a tailored individual programme on the grass, the forward was able to complete the recovery workout alongside the rest of the squad following their return from Champions League duties in Turkey. His presence in the group is a major development for Flick, who has missed the attacker's high-intensity style and relentless pressing in recent matches.
While the 29-year-old was not part of the travelling party for the 4-1 victory over Galatasaray, he utilised that time in Barcelona to increase his physical workload. This disciplined approach allowed him to sharpen his conditioning while the team was abroad, ensuring he remained on track for a comeback at the Benito Villamarin. According to Sport, the coaching staff are currently monitoring how his body reacts to the increased intensity before making a final decision on his inclusion in the matchday squad.
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De Jong nears long-awaited return
De Jong is also closing in on his first appearance of the season after successfully navigating the latest team session. The Dutch midfielder has been out of action for an extended period with a knee injury but has shown consistent progress since he first returned to group training recently. His availability would offer a completely different dimension to the Blaugrana midfield, providing the tactical control and ball progression that Flick values in his transition-heavy system.
The Barcelona head coach has previously hinted that the Netherlands international could be cleared to play this week, though he is likely to be introduced gradually. Given the length of his absence, the staff are wary of throwing him straight into a high-stakes starting lineup. Instead, a cameo appearance from the bench appears to be the most realistic scenario if he receives the final green light from the club's medical experts.
Flick faces crucial selection decisions
The potential return of two senior stars gives Flick a welcome selection headache as the Catalan giants look to maintain their momentum at the top of the table. With the schedule becoming increasingly congested, the German coach will need to balance the necessity of winning points with the long-term health of his key players. The performance of the squad in Istanbul proved they could handle pressure, but the added experience of Raphinha and De Jong would undoubtedly elevate the floor of the team during difficult moments.
In Seville, Barcelona will face a Betis side known for their technical quality and home strength. Having Raphinha available to stretch the play or De Jong to dictate the tempo provides Flick with the tactical flexibility required to navigate such an environment. The final training sessions before the trip to Andalusia will be decisive in determining whether both players are ready to travel or if one will be preserved for the following week’s fixtures.
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Medical clearance remains final hurdle
Despite the optimism surrounding the training ground, neither player has officially received medical clearance to play at this stage. The club typically waits until the final pre-match session to issue a formal update on a player’s status. This protocol allows the physiotherapists to evaluate any delayed onset of muscle soreness or joint reactions following the return to full-contact training drills. Flick has consistently maintained that he will only use players who are at one hundred per cent physical capacity.
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