AFP
PSG receive major boost as Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes return to training before Manchester City showdown
Enrique welcomes back star duo for Etihad trip
Enrique is set to have his primary attacking and defensive weapons available for Wednesday’s massive Champions League fixture against Manchester City. The Paris Saint-Germain squad was bolstered this weekend by the return of Dembélé and Mendes to the Campus PSG in Poissy.
Both players had been granted an extended period of leave following a grueling international break to ensure they reached the business end of October in peak physical condition. Their presence in training signifies that the Parisian giants will be travelling to the north of England with almost a full-strength roster for the league phase clash.
According to reports from L'Équipe, the scheduling of their returns was carefully managed by the medical and coaching staff. Dembélé was the first to reappear at the training facility on Saturday, while Portuguese international Mendes joined his teammates on Sunday. This tactical rest period was designed to mitigate the fatigue that often plagues elite players during the congested autumn calendar.
- AFP
PSG’s attacking boost ahead of Man City clash
The return of these two stars is timely, given the level of opposition awaiting them at the Etihad Stadium. While PSG have enjoyed a productive start to their domestic campaign, the trip to face the Premier League champions represents a different tier of challenge altogether.
Enrique’s tactical blueprint heavily relies on the explosive pace of Dembélé on the right flank and the overlapping threat of Mendes on the left. Having both ready to start provides the necessary width and dynamism required to stretch a City defence that has historically struggled against high-intensity transitions.
Managing Dembélé’s physical intensity
The decision to rest Dembélé was not merely a reward for international service but a calculated move to address specific physical data. It has emerged that Ousmane expressed surprise himself at experiencing significant physical drops after the 60-minute mark during high-stakes Champions League fixtures last season.
The PSG coaching staff is acutely aware of this trend and is prioritizing his freshness to ensure he can maintain a high-intensity output for at least 60 to 70 minutes against Enzo Maresca’s side. By allowing him this window of recuperation, Enrique hopes to unleash a version of the former Barcelona man that can maintain his sprinting volume deep into the second half.
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Injury updates and squad depth
While the news surrounding Mendes and Dembélé is overwhelmingly positive, the PSG medical room is not entirely empty. The club will be without the services of young prospect Senny Mayulu for the trip to Manchester. The midfielder suffered a muscle injury while on international duty with France’s youth teams, ruling him out of what would have been a valuable experience in the first-team matchday squad. Despite this minor setback, the overall health of the squad remains excellent compared to previous seasons.
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