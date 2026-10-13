Premier League under pressure to share the wealth! IFR threatens intervention as financial distribution row with EFL drags on

The newly published 'State of the Game' report has delivered a sobering assessment of the health of the English football pyramid after an intensive 18-month forensic investigation. Despite the Premier League remaining the most lucrative domestic competition on the planet, generating staggering revenues, the wealth is not trickling down effectively enough to ensure the survival of clubs in the lower divisions.

Data within the report reveals that a staggering 94 per cent of clubs across the top five divisions in England are currently loss-making. This trend is driven by a culture of excessive short-term spending, where teams in the Championship and below are effectively gambling their long-term security in a desperate bid to keep pace with their rivals.

The IFR describes this environment as a "dangerous cocktail of rising debt and an over-reliance on owner funding," which ultimately leaves both the institutions and their loyal fanbases at significant risk of total collapse if external funding is suddenly withdrawn.