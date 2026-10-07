Portugal boss Jorge Jesus brushes off Cristiano Ronaldo statement in blunt response

Jesus has provided a brief and business-like response tothe explosive accusations levelled against him by Ronaldo. Speaking to reporters as he left his home on Wednesday morning, the veteran coach made it clear that he has no intention of getting bogged down in a public war of words with the legendary forward. The tension between the pair has reached a boiling point after Ronaldo took the unprecedented step of leaving the squad midway through their current international commitments.

When asked for his thoughts on the detailed statement released by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Jesus chose to keep his cards close to his chest. "I read the statement, and now, as I do every day, I'm going to the federation to work, to think about the team and the national team," Jesus stated, as quoted by A Bola.