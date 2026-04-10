"Playing through the pain": Vincent Kompany provides an update on Harry Kane's condition ahead of Bayern Munich's second leg against Real Madrid

""I don’t have all the information yet; I’m waiting for the final training update on how the lads are feeling. I want a side every bit as challenged as the one that faced Madrid—with the same concentration, motivation and intensity—and that’s rarely a problem for us," he said at Friday’s press conference, adding, "When we make changes, we mustn’t lose what we’ve already achieved."

Before Tuesday’s dramatic 2-1 win at the Bernabéu, Kane’s fitness was uncertain; he had been managing an ankle injury and had sat out England’s international fixtures. Nevertheless, the striker started and delivered, netting the second goal and helping create the opener.

Nevertheless, there were spells when Kane appeared slightly below his best, and Kompany confirmed the striker had “played a bit above the pain threshold”. The Belgian added, however, that “there was no reaction the next day, and that’s the most important thing”.