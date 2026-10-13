'Most technically gifted player South Korea has ever produced' - Manchester United legend Park Ji-sung hails Lee Kang-in as potential Atletico Madrid icon

The tireless former midfielder had no hesitation in placing the creative spark at the pinnacle of his homeland's sporting lineage. Speaking to Spanish daily Marca, the 12-time major trophy winner offered glowing admiration: "I believe Lee Kang-in is the most technically gifted player South Korea has ever produced. I am curious to see how far he can go on the global stage."

Assessing Lee's transition to La Liga, Park added: "Fortunately, South Korean football has consistently produced players capable of competing at the highest international level, and Lee Kang-in is currently at the centre of this. His move to Atletico Madrid will be a great opportunity to elevate his skills to the next level. Beyond simply becoming my successor, he can leave his own mark in European football as a South Korean and Asian player. I hope he grows into such a player."

Reflecting on the mental resilience demanded on the continent, he remarked: "Lee Kang-in and I have different playing styles. What I resonate with is not his style but what it means to compete at the highest level in Europe. I understand well the pressure Asian players face when competing against Europeans and needing to deliver results. I had a clear goal for my dreams, and achieving them required immense effort. My competitors were the best in the world, so I was always aware of my shortcomings. That awareness was probably the driving force that kept me growing."