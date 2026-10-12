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Champions League
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
team-logoManchester United
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James Freemantle
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Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Atletico Madrid
Manchester United

In-form Atletico Madrid face a troubled Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano on matchday 2 of the Champions League league phase. We preview the fixture by talking tactics, team news and more.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United will kick off on 13 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Atleti are on a roll as they welcome Man United to the capital

Atlético Madrid could hardly be in better form ahead of the visit of Michael Carrick's Manchester United.

Diego Simeone's men are on fire

Atleti snatched a late win at Deportivo Alaves last time out in LaLiga thanks to Cristian Romero, stretching their domestic winning sequence to four matches. They'll hope to transfer that form to Europe after a matchday 1 Champions League defeat at Anfield against Liverpool. Free-scoring under Simeone of late, the Rojiblancos have 12 goals in their last five matches across all competitions.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ALAVES-ATLETICO MADRIDGetty Images

The same can't be said of Michael Carrick's Red Devils

United have made their worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years, winning just one of their first six EPL fixtures, most recently drawing 1-1 at home against a beleaguered, ten-man Tottenham Hotspur. United did open their UCL campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of minnows Sabah, but this will be a much sterner test of a team under pressure to produce results.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Each of Atlético’s last eight fixtures featured a total of over 2.5 goals.
  • Atléti have won nine of their last 11 UCL league phase matches at the Wanda Metropolitano.
  • Alejandro Grimaldo has scored in three of Atléti's last four matches.
  • United striker Benjamin Sesko faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines with a recurrence of a shin injury.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Probable lineups

4-4-2
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Formation
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
J. OblakJ. OblakM. PubillM. PubillD. HanckoD. HanckoA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoC. RomeroC. RomeroA. BaenaA. BaenaP. BarriosP. BarriosG. SimeoneG. SimeoneKokeKokeJ. AlvarezJ. AlvarezK. LeeK. LeeS. LammensS. LammensD. DalotD. DalotH. MaguireH. MaguireL. YoroL. YoroL. MartinezL. MartinezB. MbeumoB. MbeumoB. FernandesB. FernandesM. RashfordM. RashfordA. SantosA. SantosY. TielemansY. TielemansM. CunhaM. Cunha
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-4-2
Atletico Madrid

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • D. Simeone
  • M. Carrick

Diego Simeone has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Atletico Madrid ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Michael Carrick faces a growing injury concern on the United side, with no confirmed probable lineup available at this stage. Carlos Baleba, who has been absent since his summer arrival due to an ankle problem, recently featured in a closed-doors training fixture and may be pushing for involvement. Full team news will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

ATM

ATM - Form

LIV
L2-1
RSO
W0-3
OSA
W4-0
RMA
W2-1
ALA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MUN

MUN - Form

SAB
W4-0
MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Atletico Madrid head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches, though their record is not without blemish. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in LaLiga, and they also put four past Osasuna without reply. However, Simeone's side lost 2-1 to Liverpool in the Champions League and suffered a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, giving them a mixed picture across competitions.

Manchester United's recent run makes for uncomfortable reading. Carrick's side have taken just one win from five, beating Sabah FK 4-0 in the Champions League but drawing twice in the Premier League against Fulham and Everton, and losing to both Brighton in the Carabao Cup and Manchester City in the league. United have scored eight goals across those five games but conceded seven, a defensive record that will concern the coaching staff ahead of a trip to one of Europe's most organised defensive setups.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Atletico MadridDrawManchester United
2
1
1
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Champions League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
Champions League
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-1 win for Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in August 2026. The competitive history between the sides, however, has favoured Atletico. In their last Champions League encounters in 2022, Atletico edged through after a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano was followed by a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Across the four most recent meetings on record, neither side has dominated emphatically, with margins tight throughout.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League table, Manchester United sit fourth while Atletico Madrid are placed 25th. That gap in standings gives United a meaningful advantage in the competition at this stage, though Atletico will be eager to close ground with a home win.

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