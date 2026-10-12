Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League preview: All you need to know

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United will kick off on 13 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Atleti are on a roll as they welcome Man United to the capital

Atlético Madrid could hardly be in better form ahead of the visit of Michael Carrick's Manchester United.

Diego Simeone's men are on fire

Atleti snatched a late win at Deportivo Alaves last time out in LaLiga thanks to Cristian Romero, stretching their domestic winning sequence to four matches. They'll hope to transfer that form to Europe after a matchday 1 Champions League defeat at Anfield against Liverpool. Free-scoring under Simeone of late, the Rojiblancos have 12 goals in their last five matches across all competitions.

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The same can't be said of Michael Carrick's Red Devils

United have made their worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years, winning just one of their first six EPL fixtures, most recently drawing 1-1 at home against a beleaguered, ten-man Tottenham Hotspur. United did open their UCL campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of minnows Sabah, but this will be a much sterner test of a team under pressure to produce results.

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Key stats & injury news

Each of Atlético’s last eight fixtures featured a total of over 2.5 goals.

Atléti have won nine of their last 11 UCL league phase matches at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Alejandro Grimaldo has scored in three of Atléti's last four matches.

United striker Benjamin Sesko faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines with a recurrence of a shin injury.

Team news & squads

Diego Simeone has not confirmed a probable starting lineup for Atletico Madrid ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Michael Carrick faces a growing injury concern on the United side, with no confirmed probable lineup available at this stage. Carlos Baleba, who has been absent since his summer arrival due to an ankle problem, recently featured in a closed-doors training fixture and may be pushing for involvement. Full team news will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

Atletico Madrid head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches, though their record is not without blemish. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in LaLiga, and they also put four past Osasuna without reply. However, Simeone's side lost 2-1 to Liverpool in the Champions League and suffered a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao, giving them a mixed picture across competitions.

Manchester United's recent run makes for uncomfortable reading. Carrick's side have taken just one win from five, beating Sabah FK 4-0 in the Champions League but drawing twice in the Premier League against Fulham and Everton, and losing to both Brighton in the Carabao Cup and Manchester City in the league. United have scored eight goals across those five games but conceded seven, a defensive record that will concern the coaching staff ahead of a trip to one of Europe's most organised defensive setups.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-1 win for Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in August 2026. The competitive history between the sides, however, has favoured Atletico. In their last Champions League encounters in 2022, Atletico edged through after a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano was followed by a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Across the four most recent meetings on record, neither side has dominated emphatically, with margins tight throughout.

Standings

In the current Champions League table, Manchester United sit fourth while Atletico Madrid are placed 25th. That gap in standings gives United a meaningful advantage in the competition at this stage, though Atletico will be eager to close ground with a home win.