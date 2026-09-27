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Norway coach Stale Solbakken shields Erling Haaland from media storm following Man City's 114-charge guilty verdict
Drawing parallels with Rodri's media appearance
Man City have dominated the news cycle following reports that they have been found guilty of 114 breaches of financial regulations. Haaland, who was originally slated to address the media during the international break, was conspicuously absent from the latest press duties as Norway prepares for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.
Solbakken’s reference to Rodri highlights the difficult position City players have been placed in during this international window as the Spanish midfielder found himself defending the club's integrity. Fearing a similar interrogation for Haaland, Solbakken decided that silence was the best policy to maintain the striker's scoring rhythm for the national side. The coach explained: "It is of course because we want to concentrate and give him the best possible conditions to concentrate on the match. You all know what the topic has been for the past 24 hours. It has nothing to do with the Nations League and what we are going to do. A good example of that was the press conference Rodri had yesterday."
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Solbakken prioritises focus for star striker
The tactical withdrawal of Haaland from the press room is a clear attempt by the Norwegian FA to insulate their star asset. Solbakken believes that the striker’s primary responsibility during the international break should be finding the back of the net rather than acting as a spokesperson for his club’s executive decisions. The manager was adamant that the distraction of the Premier League's investigation should not seep into the national team camp, where the stakes remain high for Norway's competitive progression in Europe.
"Therefore, I think it is appropriate that he concentrates on what he should, and that is to score goals for Norway. And I think we all agree that is the most important thing," Solbakken noted.
The gravity of Manchester City's legal battle
The situation stems from a lengthy investigation into Man City’s financial affairs between 2009 and 2018. While the club has consistently denied all allegations, the latest reports from The Athletic suggest they have been found guilty of nearly all charges, including inaccurate financial information and failure to cooperate.
Solbakken admitted that he has not yet held a specific discussion with Haaland regarding the verdict but expressed total confidence in the player's mental resilience. "I think that will go well," he remarked when questioned if the news would affect the forward's performances. Regarding the legal specifics of the case, the manager preferred to stay out of the debate, adding: "I can refer to the English Prime Minister who said that everyone should take it a little easy for the next few days. I support that, and then I have nothing more to say about it. I also have no basis for saying anything about it. Because I know exactly as much or as little as you do."
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Teammates step in to fill the void
With Haaland absent from the podium, Benfica duo Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup were tasked with facing the press. The shift in plans did not seem to disrupt the squad, with Aursnes noting: "We got that message yesterday, and it was completely fine." Despite the noise surrounding their star teammate, the rest of the Norway squad is attempting to remain detached from the Man City drama as they prepare for a high-profile encounter with Portugal.
When asked if the City situation was being discussed behind closed doors, Aursnes suggested the players were not overly preoccupied with the technicalities of the financial charges. "I haven't read much since yesterday, so I don't know what's new there. But it gets mentioned a bit and talked about a bit, but it's difficult to relate to," he admitted.
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