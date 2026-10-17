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'I never saw a manager in him' - Harry Redknapp questions Michael Carrick amid Manchester United struggles
Redknapp doubts Carrick
Writing in his column for The Sun, Redknapp revealed his surprise at seeing Carrick step into management. He previously managed the former midfielder at West Ham, praising his footballing intelligence but questioning his personality for the dugout.
He stated: "I can’t say I always saw a manager in him. Michael’s always been a lovely guy from a lovely family, a really intelligent footballer who knew the game, read it, controlled matches. But he’s always been a quiet lad, too, laid-back. It’s what he is."
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Martinez spoke the truth
Manchester United have faced intense scrutiny following their recent 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, which prompted an outburst from Lisandro Martinez. While some criticised the defender for speaking out, Redknapp defended his assessment of the squad.
He believes Martinez was simply highlighting the harsh reality that the manager is working with an inadequate group of players. He explained: "What Martinez was saying was basically, ‘You can keep blaming the manager but unfortunately we’ve got a team here that’s not good enough to be doing any better than what we’re doing. This is what we are’."
Recruitment is the problem
According to Redknapp, the fundamental issue at Old Trafford is a severe lack of quality stemming from poor transfer decisions. He recalled almost signing Carrick for £2.5 million many years ago, highlighting his long admiration for him.
However, he insists no manager could succeed with the current group, as they are completely unequipped to challenge Arsenal and Manchester City. Redknapp stated: "In terms of recruitment, they’re short. Recruitment, recruitment, recruitment, that is the problem. You can change Michael tomorrow and they are still not going to finish any higher than fifth or sixth this season."
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Crucial test at Elland Road
Manchester United must quickly put their European disappointment behind them as they prepare for a daunting Premier League fixture. Sitting 14th in the table with just six points and one win from their opening six matches, a vital result is essential to alleviate the mounting pressure. As Redknapp insists, Carrick will desperately need "strong characters" like Harry Maguire to step up when they face Leeds away on Sunday.
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