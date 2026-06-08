According to Bild, the 18-year-old will be sidelined for six to eight weeks after tearing a muscle in his left thigh. If that prognosis holds, he will also miss the German record champions' first training sessions after the World Cup, which are scheduled to start the day after the final on 20 July.
Translated by
Months on the sidelines after the DFB shock? It seems Lennart Karl will be out for that long due to injury
Karl sustained the injury during the German national team's final training session ahead of Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against the USA and has already left the DFB squad. Assan Ouedraogo of RB Leipzig has been called up as his replacement.
As the teenager bid an emotional farewell, FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer offered words of encouragement. "I sent him a WhatsApp message telling him to stay focused on his future, even though the disappointment is huge right now. He still has a bright future ahead of him. Lennart is receiving the best medical care here, and in his team he also has an example of how quickly things can turn round: Aleks Pavlovic was ruled out two years ago just before the European Championship – and today he's a regular in the national team," he told the tabloid.
The 71-year-old added: "I'm naturally very sorry for Lennart, who has made fantastic progress. For such a young player, going to the World Cup is the greatest thing. We all wanted to see him there, because his journey—from the Bayern academy to the World Cup in one season—shows what's possible at FC Bayern."
- Getty Images
Karl's injury appears to have given FC Bayern pause for thought.
According to kicker, Karl's latest muscle injury has alarmed Bayern. It is far from the first such setback to hit the club's young talent.
David Santos Daiber has been sidelined since mid-March, and several other youngsters—Guido Della Rovere, Maycon Cardozo and Vincent Manuba—are also dealing with thigh problems. Karl himself missed several matches toward the end of the season because of a separate muscle injury. With so many cases clustering together, club officials now believe the string of injuries is more than coincidence. An internal review has therefore been launched to tackle the issue in the youth setup.
Germany's World Cup squad will be without Lennart Karl.
Position Player Club Shirt number Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann TSG Hoffenheim 12 Goal Manuel Neuer FC Bayern Munich 1 Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel VfB Stuttgart 21 Defence Waldemar Anton Borussia Dortmund 3 Defender Nathaniel Brown Eintracht Frankfurt 18 Defender Pascal Groß Brighton & Hove Albion 13 Defence Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich 6 Defence Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund 23 Defender Aleksandar Pavlovic FC Bayern Munich 5 Defence David Raum, RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 22 Defence Antonio Rüdiger Real Madrid 2 Defence Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund 15 Defender Defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller VfB Stuttgart 16 Defence Jonathan Tah, FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich 4 Defender Malick Thiaw Newcastle United 24 Attack Nadiem Amiri, Mainz 05, offensive. Mainz 05 20 Attack Maximilian Beier Borussia Dortmund 14 Attack Leon Goretzka FC Bayern Munich 8 Attack Kai Havertz Arsenal 7 Attack Assan Ouedraogo RB Leipzig 25 Attack Jamie Leweling VfB Stuttgart 9 Attack Jamal Musiala, FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich 10 Attack Leroy Sané Galatasaray Istanbul 19 Forward Deniz Undav VfB Stuttgart 26 Attack Florian Wirtz Liverpool FC 17 Attack Nick Woltemade Newcastle United 11