Moises Caicedo vs Claude Makelele: Why Chelsea comparison makes sense as Gus Poyet explains the value of an ‘old-fashioned’ No.6 in a Premier League title-winning team

Back in 2003, when Roman Abramovich was financing an ambitious project in west London, France international Makelele was lured away from La Liga giants Real Madrid. He was considered to form part of the global elite.

The arrival of Jose Mourinho as Chelsea manager a year later revolutionised the Blues, with the ‘Special One’ assembling a squad that was virtually untouchable across his debut campaign. Just 15 goals were conceded in the 2004-05 Premier League season.

Makelele helped to deliver domestic dominance, with opposition attacks often being snuffed out before the likes of John Terry and Petr Cech were called into attack. The value of a match-altering No.6 has continued to grow since then.

In the present, Caicedo is charged with carrying out those duties in the English capital. He was acquired in 2023 as part of a £100 million ($134m) transfer agreement with Brighton. Injuries have held him back at times of late, but full fitness appears to have been recaptured.