Zinedine Zidane hails 'extraordinary' France after Michael Olise masterclass inspires dramatic Nations League comeback against Belgium

The late blitz highlighted the incredible depth at Zidane's disposal. However, the legendary Frenchman was quick to praise the entire squad for their application throughout the international window.

"Tonight, this is soccer, this is what we love," Zidane said, as quoted by ESPN. "We faced some difficulties in the first half, but that's part of the game, it's the kind of match you get from time to time. It's good to set things right - which is what we did - and we managed to play an extraordinary second half."

Olise echoed his manager's sentiments after his match-winning cameo, saying: "It's a collective effort, too. He [Zidane] brings in ideas, we follow them - we've done that well over the last four matches, we're going to continue like this."