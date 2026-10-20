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Adhe Makayasa

'He will be missed!' - Nostalgic Martin Demichelis recalls close bond with Lionel Messi following international exit

M. Demichelis
L. Messi
Argentina

RB Leipzig head coach Martin Demichelis has paid an emotional tribute to former Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi following his international retirement. Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Real Madrid, the manager reflected fondly on their shared history with the national team.

  • Saxony dugout chief delivers homage

    Demichelis admitted feeling overcome by nostalgia while reflecting on his close friendship with the legendary No.10 following his departure from international football. The iconic forward officially bade farewell to the Albiceleste during a friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental on October 6. He concluded his international career having recorded 126 goals and 70 assists in 208 caps.

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    Special message followed World Cup

    Speaking ahead of his pre-match press conference for the Champions League tie, Demichelis recalled reaching out after Argentina's World Cup semi-final win over England.

    Reflecting on their close bond and his former captain's leadership, Demichelis said: "At the time I was a very close team-mate of his in the national team group. When Leo got married, I was one of the guests. I never liked bothering Leo through messages, because I imagine he must have millions every day.

    "After the semi-final I wrote to him because I felt a need to congratulate him after the match against England, where once again he showed, in a very special way, how to bring out that gut feeling as a team and as captain.

    "That conviction of his, his gaze, his desire and above all his age... Wow! I felt the need to congratulate him, to ask him, for one last time, to enjoy it, regardless of what came afterwards."

  • Coaching commitments forced distance viewing

    Managerial duties in Germany prevented Demichelis from travelling to Buenos Aires for the farewell match, leaving him to watch from afar.

    Hailing the playmaker's enduring legacy, Demichelis added: "When he announced his retirement and the day came, like every Argentine, I felt overcome by nostalgia. Well, I started watching videos, moments that were emerging on social media... I couldn't be there because of work. In part I'm grateful for that, because it means I have a job at a great institution. But as an Argentine, as a former team-mate, nostalgia overcame me.

    "He will be missed. He left a very great legacy in the world of sport, in our football history as well. And well, I'm grateful to have been his contemporary."

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    Bernabeu test awaits German visitors

    Having paid tribute to his compatriot, Demichelis must now turn his full attention to his pre-match press conference ahead of a daunting European assignment. He will lead his Leipzig side out at the Santiago Bernabeu to face Spanish heavyweights Madrid in the Champions League this week. Meanwhile, Argentina must continue adjusting to life in a new era without their long-serving talisman.