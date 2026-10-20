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Champions League
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoRB Leipzig
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James Freemantle
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Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Champions League
Y. Diomande
C. Nkunku

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crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig kicks off on 21 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Madrid are back in their groove

Real Madrid stylishly dispatched Sevilla 4-1 at the weekend thanks to a double from Kylian Mbappe, and goals from Arda Guler and Yan Diomande. Next up for Jose Mourinho's men is a meeting with Barcelona in El Clasico, but before that, they host RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Madrid produced a stunning comeback on matchday 2 of the league phase, scoring three times in the final eight minutes to roar to a 4-3 win at Roma. Ivorian winger Yan Diomande will meet his old club here after a big-money move to Madrid in the summer.

TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-SEVILLAGetty Images

Leipzig licking their wounds

A heavy 6-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at the weekend leaves Leipzig a little shell-shocked, although they have still scored 15 times in their first five Bundesliga outings this term under Martin Demichelis. They've won three and lost three matches in their domestic league, something that rather neatly sums up how unpredictable they can be.

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Madrid are without Raúl Asencio, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo, while Marc Guiu and Assan Ouédraogo are sidelined for Leipzig.
  • Turkish superstar Arda Guler has two goals and two assists in his last two UCL matches.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
page.match.formation.title
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
4-2-3-1
T. CourtoisT. CourtoisM. CucurellaM. CucurellaI. KonateI. KonateA. RuedigerA. RuedigerD. DumfriesD. DumfriesY. DiomandeY. DiomandeF. ValverdeF. ValverdeB. DiazB. DiazA. TchouameniA. TchouameniJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamK. MbappeK. MbappeM. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtR. BakuR. BakuC. LukebaC. LukebaD. RaumD. RaumW. OrbanW. OrbanC. NkunkuC. NkunkuN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiE. BanzuziE. BanzuziA. NusaA. NusaB. GrudaB. GrudaR. CruzR. Cruz
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
4-2-3-1
Real Madrid

Starting XI

RB Leipzig

Manager

  • J. Mourinho
  • M. Demichelis

Jose Mourinho names a projected XI featuring Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Ruediger, and Denzel Dumfries across the back four. Yan Diomande, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni are listed in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz, with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Martin Demichelis selects a projected XI with Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, backed by Ridle Baku, Castello Lukeba, David Raum, and Willi Orban in defence. Christopher Nkunku, Neil El Aynaoui, Ezechiel Banzuzi, Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda, and Romulo Cruz complete the lineup. No injury or suspension concerns have been confirmed for Leipzig ahead of the match, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RBL

RBL - Form

HSV
W5-0
B04
L2-0
SGE
W6-0
PSV
W1-0
FCB
L6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 4-1 home win over Sevilla in LaLiga, with earlier victories including a 3-4 win away at Roma in the Champions League and a 1-0 home win over Villarreal. Their only defeat in that run came against Atletico Madrid, losing 2-1 in LaLiga. Across those five matches, Madrid have scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

RB Leipzig have won two and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with no draws recorded. Their most recent fixture ended in a heavy 6-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, though they bounced back from a similar low earlier in the run with a 6-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. A 1-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven shows they can perform in Europe. Leipzig have scored 12 goals and conceded 9 across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawRB Leipzig
2
1
1
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2024, when Real Madrid and RB Leipzig drew 1-1 in the Champions League at the Bernabeu. Before that, Madrid won 1-0 away at Leipzig in February 2024. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, Real Madrid have won two and drawn one, with Leipzig claiming one victory — a 3-2 home win in October 2022. Madrid have scored five goals across those four meetings and conceded five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Real Madrid currently sit eighth while RB Leipzig are placed 21st, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two sides in this season's competition.

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