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Moataz Elgammal

Marseille Player Ratings vs Troyes: Harit and Abdelli Shine as l'OM End Losing Streak

Player ratings
A. Harit
Marseille
Troyes vs Marseille
Troyes
Ligue 1

Marseille halted their four-game losing streak with a disciplined 2-0 victory over Troyes at the Stade de l'Aube, showcasing the tactical flexibility demanded by Bruno Genesio.

The first half was a cagey affair, characterised by Marseille's 63.4% possession but a lack of penetration against a compact Troyes block. Despite recording a slightly higher Expected Goals (xG) figure of 1.26 compared to the hosts' 1.14, l'OM demonstrated superior efficiency in the final third, turning their territorial dominance into tangible rewards after the interval.

The deadlock was broken in the 50th minute when Amine Harit capitalised on a setup from Emerson to slot home, fundamentally changing the complexion of the game. Troyes pushed for an equaliser, forcing three saves from Jeffrey de Lange and registering 15 total shots, but Marseille remained resolute. The points were finally secured deep into stoppage time when Himad Abdelli converted a 98th-minute penalty, won by Faris Moumbagna, punishing a tiring Troyes side and ensuring the visitors climbed to 13th in the Ligue 1 standings. Here are the Marseille player ratings:

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jeffrey de Lange - 8/10

    A vital performance from the goalkeeper, who was arguably the busier of the two despite Marseille's dominance of the ball. He made three crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet, standing firm when Troyes generated high-quality chances totaling 1.14 xG. His distribution was key to Marseille maintaining their 640 total passes.

    Kelyann Bezahaf - 7/10

    The young right-back showed maturity beyond his years, particularly in his reading of the game. He recorded several crucial interceptions, cutting out direct balls and maintaining a high line that squeezed the Troyes midfield.

    CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10

    A steady performance at centre-back. He focused largely on his defensive duties, contributing to a unit that registered 31 clearances. He lacked some forward threat but provided the structural integrity needed to prevent Troyes from exploiting the counter-attack.

    Nayef Aguerd - 7/10

    Dominant in the air and composed on the ball. Aguerd’s ability to step into midfield helped Marseille sustain pressure. He was central to a defensive effort that limited Troyes to just three shots on target despite their 15 total attempts.

    Emerson - 7/10

    The captain led by example, providing the crucial assist for Harit's opening goal in the 50th minute. Beyond his offensive contribution, he was the heartbeat of the backline, organising the shape and ensuring Marseille remained compact.

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    Midfield

    Himad Abdelli - 8/10

    The standout performer in the engine room. Abdelli showed ice-cool nerves to step up in the 98th minute and dispatch the penalty that killed the game. His work rate was immense, bridging the gap between defence and attack throughout the 90 minutes.

    Nouhoum Kamissoko - 6/10

    Worked hard as a defensive midfielder to break up play in the centre of the pitch. While he didn't get many sights of goal himself, his physical presence provided a solid screen for the defence before his substitution.

    Angel Gomes - 6/10

    A somewhat quieter evening for the diminutive playmaker, who was booked in the 45th minute. He helped cycle possession effectively but struggled to find the killer pass against a low block before being replaced late on by Kondogbia.

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    Attack

    Amine Harit - 8/10

    The match-winner. Harit’s 50th-minute goal was a masterclass in timing and composure. He was the most creative spark in the Marseille attack, constantly demanding the ball and looking to drive at the heart of the Troyes defence before his substitution in the 63rd minute.

    Igor Paixão - 6/10

    Operated well on the left wing and provided width when necessary. While he didn't register a goal or assist, he was an active presence on the flank before being replaced late in the game.

    Amine Gouiri - 5/10

    A frustrating night for the forward, who struggled to get involved in the final third. He was largely peripheral to Marseille's best attacking moves and was hooked just after the hour mark as Genesio sought fresh energy.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Neal Maupay - 6/10

    Came on in the 63rd minute for Gouiri. He provided a different profile of striker to lead the line as Marseille protected their one-goal lead.

    Keyliane Abdallah - 6/10

    Replaced Harit shortly after the goal. He offered defensive diligence on the flank, helping to shut down Troyes' attempts to build play from the back.

    Tochukwu Nnadi - 6/10

    Introduced for Kamissoko to add fresh legs to the midfield. He performed his tactical role well, disrupting the hosts' rhythm in the final twenty minutes.

    Faris Moumbagna - 7/10

    Brought on in the 87th minute to provide a physical outlet. Despite his limited time on the pitch, he made the most crucial impact by drawing the foul in the penalty area that secured the second goal.

    Geoffrey Kondogbia - N/A

    A late tactical sub to shore up the midfield and see out the result.

    Bruno Genesio - 7/10

    Genesio got his tactics spot on. Recognising the need to stop the rot, he set Marseille up to dominate the ball without overextending. His decision to start Harit paid dividends, and his substitutions ensured Marseille didn't buckle under late pressure.

Europa League
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Olympiacos crest
Olympiacos
OLY
Ligue 1
Troyes crest
Troyes
TRO
Lens crest
Lens
RCL