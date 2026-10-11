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Giant killers! Baum hails brave Augsburg stars after frustrating Bayern in derby thriller
Baum celebrates strong collective performance
Augsburg head coach Manuel Baum praised his entire squad following a thrilling 2-2 draw against Bavarian rivals Bayern Munich. Having called for total belief and extreme intensity prior to kick-off, Baum saw his side execute his tactical plan effectively to secure a valuable point.
The result keeps fourth-placed Augsburg in high spirits following the international break.
"You can't highlight one person today. We were strong as a collective," Baum told reporters after the match.
- Eibner
Mental resilience key after Bayern equaliser
Baum was particularly pleased with how his side responded when Bayern leveled the match through Ismael Saibari. Rather than shrinking under pressure, Augsburg restored their lead when Rodrigo Ribeiro pounced on a rebound.
"I was particularly impressed how we didn't fall apart after the first equaliser but hit back," Baum stated.
"I'm proud of the guys and the whole stadium."
Players reflect on fortunate but deserved point
Goalscorer Robin Fellhauer and goalkeeper Finn Dahmen acknowledged that while luck played a part with Bayern's four disallowed goals, Augsburg's work rate merited reward. "We can definitely be pleased with a point against Bayern," Fellhauer noted.
"When you look at the way the game went, maybe it's also a bit fortunate. The team left everything out on the pitch, so we deserved the point."
Dahmen added: "We gave our all, but you also need luck. In the end, we're happy with the point."
- Eibner
Augsburg maintain strong Bundesliga start
The hard-fought draw builds on Augsburg's impressive start to the campaign, maintaining their position in fourth place. Having beaten Bayern in Munich last season, Baum's men proved once again that they are a stern test for the champions.
Augsburg will look to carry this intensity into their upcoming league fixtures.
Baum's tactical discipline continues to deliver results for the Fuggerstadter.
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