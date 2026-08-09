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Manchester United look to beat Arsenal to the signing of Leicester City starlet Louis Page
United target Leicester midfielder
Manchester United are currently working on a deal to sign Page from Leicester City, according to reports from BBC Sport. The midfielder, who turned 18 last month, is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects operating outside the top flight.
Page enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season, which ultimately saw him crowned as the EFL Apprentice of the Year, despite Leicester City suffering relegation to League One.
With United looking to bolster their ranks, the club have identified Page as a key addition. Discussions between the clubs are ongoing, as United aim to agree a transfer fee for the England Under-20 international who signed professional terms last September.
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Arsenal and Villa circle
While Manchester United appear to be in pole position, they are not the only club chasing Page. Arsenal and Aston Villa have also shown strong interest in the box-to-box midfielder in recent weeks.
Page has already made 21 senior appearances for Leicester City, with his most recent outing coming during Saturday's Carabao Cup victory over Northampton Town.
If Arsenal miss out on Page, it would mark the second time this summer they have lost a highly-rated Leicester City teenager to a Manchester club, after Jeremy Monga joined Manchester City for an initial £10 million. Any suitor must negotiate a fee with Leicester City, as the player remains on professional terms.
Fearless on the pitch
Page joined Leicester City at under-nine level and has since developed into a fearless competitor on the pitch. Last September, former Leicester City manager Marti Cifuentes highlighted exactly why top clubs are tracking him alongside Monga.
Cifuentes stated: "They are playing because they are good. Of course we need to help them to develop their qualities, because there’s a lot of quality with those guys. They will play better some days than others because we know as a young player sometimes there are ups and downs. But I’m most pleased that they show personality. They want the ball, they are not afraid. They play with the freedom I like them to play with."
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Page's next steps in the transfer window
As the transfer window enters its crucial stages, Page must decide where his long-term future lies. While Leicester City will undoubtedly hope to retain their promising midfielder, the allure of Premier League football might prove too strong to resist. Manchester United are expected to submit a formal bid in the coming days to test Leicester's resolve, leaving the talented teenager with a major career decision to make before the deadline.
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