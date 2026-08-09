Manchester United look to beat Arsenal to the signing of Leicester City starlet Louis Page

Manchester United are currently working on a deal to sign Page from Leicester City, according to reports from BBC Sport. The midfielder, who turned 18 last month, is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects operating outside the top flight.

Page enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season, which ultimately saw him crowned as the EFL Apprentice of the Year, despite Leicester City suffering relegation to League One.

With United looking to bolster their ranks, the club have identified Page as a key addition. Discussions between the clubs are ongoing, as United aim to agree a transfer fee for the England Under-20 international who signed professional terms last September.