Malick Fofana transfer twist as Sunderland counter Crystal Palace hijack bid to seal dramatic deadline day move

Sunderland have regained control in the intense battle to sign Fofana before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night. According to RMC Sport, Sunderland have turned the situation back in their favour by offering higher commission fees to Fofana's representatives.

The Wearside club had initially agreed a deal worth €30 million plus €5m in add-ons, but Crystal Palace launched an aggressive late counter-bid of €37m to hijack the transfer, leaving the deal hanging in the balance despite Fofana already completing his Sunderland medical.