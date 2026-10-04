Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Luka Modric tears into 'catastrophic' Croatia performance after record England humiliation

L. Modric
Croatia
England
UEFA Nations League A

Luka Modric has launched a scathing assessment of Croatia's performance following their record-breaking defeat at the hands of England. The veteran midfielder did not hold back after returning to the starting line-up, admitting that the nature of the loss has left him feeling a profound sense of embarrassment for the first time in his international career.

  • A night of historic shame in Rijeka

    Croatia endured the most agonizing night in its footballing history on Saturday, succumbing to a devastating 7-0 defeat against a relentless England side in Rijeka. A clinical England attack tore through the Croatian defense, with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka each scoring twice, alongside goals from Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, and Morgan Rogers to complete the unprecedented rout.

    The seven-goal surrender marks the largest margin of defeat Croatia has ever suffered since becoming an independent footballing nation in 1991. For a nation renowned for its resilience and historic overachievement on the international stage, the sheer scale of Saturday's collapse represents an unprecedented low point.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CRO-ENGAFP

    Modric vents fury after historic defeat

    Modric, who returned to the starting XI after being rested against Spain, delivered a brutal honest assessment of his team's lack of competitive edge during the Nations League encounter. He struggled to find justification for such a passive display on home soil.

    "It is difficult to find an explanation for a performance like this without duels, fouls, aggression, lack of unity... I have been here for 20 years, but for the first time I feel shame after a match," the legendary playmaker said, as quoted by the Jutarnji.

    Modric continued his passionate outburst by suggesting that the result had damaged the nation's standing in world football. "You can lose because, right now, they are better. But losing like this and ruining the reputation we have gained over the years is unacceptable. I feel very ashamed," he added.

  • Refusing to sugarcoat helpless team display

    The midfielder refused to sugarcoat the situation, describing the atmosphere on the pitch as one of total helplessness. He felt that the team was tactically and physically overwhelmed, leaving them chasing shadows for the duration of the contest. The lack of cohesion was the most jarring aspect for the long-serving captain, who has seen many highs and lows since his debut in 2006.

    "Football can't be played like this. If you play with two players less, you can't do it like this, and we looked like we had 4-5 players less. It was a catastrophic night," Modric explained when reflecting on the tactical breakdown. "We simply shouldn't point fingers at each other and look for the guilty, but be together in this. We've come back from difficult situations, we've lost badly, but I've never had the feeling after a game like this in the national team," he added.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Spain v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to the Spain challenge

    The road ahead does not get any easier for Modric and his teammates, as they must now prepare to face a formidable Spain side. With the memory of a heavy defeat at the Pizjuan still fresh, the captain has demanded a complete shift in attitude and intensity. He warned that the current level of performance is nowhere near the standards required for international football.

    "We need to come together, stay together because another tough game awaits us. And we need to show our true colors, that there is spite and pride in us, desire, will, togetherness, that cannot be lost overnigh," Modric stated.

UEFA Nations League A
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
UEFA Nations League A
England crest
England
ENG
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE