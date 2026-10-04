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Alvino Hanafi

'En route to legend status!' – Luis de la Fuente makes bold Lamine Yamal claim before Croatia warning

Spain
L. de la Fuente
L. Yamal
Spain vs Czechia
Czechia
UEFA Nations League A

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente declared that Lamine Yamal is en route to earning "legend status" after scoring in a 3-1 win over Czechia. However, the manager warned that upcoming opponents Croatia will possess "stung pride" following a 7-0 loss to England.

  • Yamal inspires Spain to third straight Nations League victory

    Spain manager Luis de la Fuente lauded teenage winger Lamine Yamal after his sixth-minute curling strike opened the scoring in a 3-1 Nations League victory over Czechia. Further goals from Rodri and Mikel Merino secured three points in Oviedo.

    Yamal has now scored early opening goals in three consecutive international appearances.

    Spain remain top of Group 3 with nine points.

  • imago-sport-1083985279.jpgPressinphoto

    Manager backs Yamal to achieve legendary international status

    Speaking to reporters, De la Fuente expressed awe at Yamal's rapid development, stating the 19-year-old embodies Spain's aggressive, high-energy tactical identity. He praised the winger's ability to unlock opposition defences consistently.

    De la Fuente noted that Yamal's maturity sets the tone for the rest of the squad.

    "He never stops surprising us. He's got so much talent, so many possibilities – he never stops growing with giant steps," De la Fuente said. "Lamine's en route to earning the status of 'Legend'. He's scored early in our last three games, and his early goals demonstrate the attitude of the whole team. We always try to establish our identity in every match right from the start."

  • Head coach warns against Croatian backlash after England rout

    Looking ahead to Spain's next fixture, De la Fuente addressed England's extraordinary 7-0 win over Croatia in Rijeka. The Spain boss warned his players to expect a fierce reaction from a wounded Croatian side.

    De la Fuente insisted that Croatia's heavy defeat will make them even more dangerous opponents.

    "It's really strange, certainly not normal, that in the other group game Croatia have let in seven goals even against a powerful opponent like England," De la Fuente added. "That means that when we arrive out there, they'll be suffering from stung pride and have an excess of motivation."

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  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ESP-CZEAFP

    La Roja target qualification in high-stakes Croatia test

    De la Fuente and his squad travel to face Croatia on October 6 seeking to preserve their three-point lead over second-placed England at the top of Group 3. Spain aim to extend their 41-match unbeaten run.

    Czechia remain bottom of the group without a point.

    Spain focus on delivering another high-energy start in their next outing.

UEFA Nations League A
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
UEFA Nations League A
England crest
England
ENG
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE