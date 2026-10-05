Liverpool plot massive £115m double raid on Premier League rivals to fix huge defensive crisis

Liverpool have made Brentford full-back Kayode a primary transfer target for 2027, with the highly-rated Italy international firmly on their radar. According to CaughtOffside, the Merseyside club are also actively monitoring his team-mate Schade as they consider launching a massive double move.

Kayode has been a revelation since swapping Fiorentina for West London on an initial loan deal in January 2025. Following a £15 million permanent switch that summer, the 22-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League's most reliable defenders. While Arsenal and Tottenham are both keeping a close eye on the versatile right-back, it is Liverpool who are driving the strongest interest.