Sky Sports report that the Reds are now among the clubs to have the 24-year-old on their shortlist. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham had already been linked with him. Schade is under contract at Brentford until 2028.

Brentford have already held initial talks with the winger over a new deal, according to the report. The plan is for Schade to sign a long-term contract at Brentford.

Schade and his team have made an outstanding start to the new season. The Bees are still unbeaten after five Premier League matches, with home wins over Tottenham and Chelsea as well as three draws. That leaves them fourth in the table. Schade has scored three Premier League goals so far.

How did Kevin Schade play in the Nations League against the Netherlands?

Thursday brought Schade a start in Amsterdam against the Netherlands in the Nations League, on the debut of Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp. He played on the left wing and turned in a decent performance.

Born in Potsdam, Schade first played for Babelsberg before moving from the Energie Cottbus youth set-up to Freiburg in 2018, where he made his breakthrough. Brentford then paid 25 million euros for the then 21-year-old in 2023. In the Premier League, he has 24 goals and eight assists in 107 matches. For Germany's senior national team he has so far made six appearances, without recording a goal involvement. On Sunday, Schade and the Germany team are due to face Greece at home in the Nations League.