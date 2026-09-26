Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus join Manchester United in winter transfer battle for Crystal Palace star

Manchester United are currently leading the race to sign Mitchell, according to a report by journalist Ekrem Konur. The left-back has entered a difficult phase with Crystal Palace, as contract extension talks have stalled.

Risking the loss of Mitchell on a free transfer if no agreement is reached, Crystal Palace are reportedly willing to consider offers in the region of £20 million to £25m when the transfer window opens in January. Manchester United are urgently seeking more stability on the left side of their defence and view Mitchell as an ideal candidate to solve their ongoing issues.