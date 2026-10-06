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'He is an incredible example' - Lionel Scaloni hails 'phenomenon' Lionel Messi as Argentina legend prepares for emotional farewell
Messi prepares for emotional international farewell
Messi is ready to bid farewell to international football when Argentina face Benin in a friendly on Wednesday. The 39-year-old will grace the pitch for the national team one last time at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. This landmark fixture marks a pivotal moment in Argentine football history.
The match is designed as a celebration of Messi's remarkable career, with members of the triumphant 2022 World Cup squad invited to watch their captain bow out. After arriving in his hometown of Rosario on Friday, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the squad last week. He has completed his final training sessions and is set to start the historic match.
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Scaloni pays tribute to incomparable Argentina captain
Argentina manager Scaloni was quick to honour his most influential player, acknowledging the nostalgia surrounding the occasion. He praised the veteran forward for leaving behind a legacy that will never be replicated on the international stage.
"Messi leaves behind something unequaled," Scaloni stated, as quoted by ESPN. "We have to keep playing, but the feeling of having him on the pitch is unique. I've never seen anyone else convey what he does on a football field, and that is what we're going to miss."
Leaving behind a record-breaking international legacy
Messi walks away from the international game with an extraordinary collection of honours. His legacy includes the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America titles, an Olympic gold medal, and an unmatched 125 goals across 207 senior appearances.
The farewell event will reunite Messi with long-time team-mates Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, and Nicolas Otamendi, who will retire after the 2026 World Cup. However, Paulo Dybala, Nahuel Molina, and Alejandro Gomez will not be present in Buenos Aires.
Despite the emotional departure, Scaloni is confident about the future, saying: "Only nostalgia remains now that he won't be there. He is an incredible example. The first to arrive, the last to leave, how he takes care of himself, how he faces each game.
"You can see he is a phenomenon just by how he plays, but he has things behind him that his teammates see, and he is the best example there can be. He has left - or is leaving, because he has one more game - something incomparable."
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Looking ahead to a new Argentina era
The inevitable question now is whether Argentina can remain among the global elite without their talisman. The nation previously endured a 35-year trophy drought following the retirement of Diego Maradona.
After Messi-era, established stars like Emiliano Martinez and Enzo Fernandez are now being supported by an exciting wave of talent, including Nico Paz and Gianluca Prestianni.
Argentina's first major test in the post-Messi era will arrive at the 2028 Copa America. While it remains uncertain if Scaloni will still be at the helm, the team appears well-equipped to challenge for more silverware.
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