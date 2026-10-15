Lionel Messi provides magic touch as Inter Miami clinch 2026 MLS playoff spot with dominant win over NYCFC

Wednesday’s triumph marked the second league victory for new head coach Kily Gonzalez, who took charge in mid-September. The Argentine tactician expressed satisfaction with securing play-off football but stressed the importance of further development.

"Well, [qualifying for the playoffs] was one of the club's initial goals for the season, and we're there, but we still need to keep improving as a team," Gonzalez told reporters following the final whistle. "When you have players who are willing to buy into the vision you're trying to implement, everything becomes easier.

"We recognize the mistakes we've been making, or are still making, and we address them during training. And really, that willingness makes it much easier to convey clear concepts."



