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Lionel Messi joins Argentina camp ahead of historic international farewell against Benin
Captain returns for final bow
The 39-year-old forward reported to Ezeiza on Sunday to begin preparations for his ceremonial outing against Benin at Estadio Monumental. Lionel Scaloni's squad reunited with their skipper riding high on momentum, having dispatched Bolivia 4-0 before cruising to a resounding 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso. The talisman's opening workout wrapped up with a traditional squad asado on Sunday evening.
- Brazil Photo Press
Legacy defined by historic glory
The captain heads into Tuesday boasting a national record of 125 goals in 207 caps, an extraordinary haul highlighted by the World Cup, two Copa America titles, and the Finalissima.
Outlining the motivation behind staging the showcase before 85,000 supporters, AFA president Claudio Tapia said: "We made the decision to invite the best player in the world, the symbol of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andres Messi, so that he can have the farewell he truly deserves on October 6 here in Argentina."
The evening at River Plate's ground has been deliberately framed as the ultimate home tribute.
Missing champions amid club resistance
Key figures Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, and Nicolas Otamendi are set to line up alongside the number 10 for his final bow. Leandro Paredes will also be in attendance to lend his support from the stands, undeterred by a 10-match FIFA suspension handed down after the 2026 World Cup final. The celebrations will nevertheless go ahead without fellow Qatar 2022 winners Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina after AS Roma blocked the pair from travelling.
- AFP
Life after the Albiceleste shirt
The hosts will step out in a bespoke one-off kit featuring the Sun of May and laurel branches wrapped around the iconic number 10. Once the full-time whistle sounds in the capital, Messi will turn his attention back to Inter Miami, where he remains under contract through the end of the 2028 MLS campaign. For Scaloni, the focus shifts entirely to bedding in the next generation ahead of the next major tournament cycle.
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