'I'm claiming both!' - Lauren James wants to be awarded two Chelsea goals amid confusion in Aston Villa thriller

Speaking following the final whistle, James made it entirely clear that she wants the official records changed to reflect a brace. "I'm claiming both [goals]. I'm really happy to be getting more goals and helping the team," she stated.

The attacker remained focused on the collective achievement of the squad, praising Sjoeke Nusken for the late Matchweek 19 winner. She added: "Overall we are just happy that we won in the end. It is a tough block at the moment, a lot of games, they are coming thick and fast and we already have another one on Wednesday. The team dug deep and Sio [Nusken] grabbed the winner, so happy days. That was the aim today after the results yesterday, just to try to control what we can control, play our best and win the game."