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Jurrien Timber relishing 'amazing' Ben White battle as Arsenal star opens up on injury nightmare
Netherlands international welcomes squad competition
Timber has welcomed the fight for the starting right-back role with White after recurring fitness problems previously stopped them from going head-to-head. The 25-year-old defender has featured just three times in the league this season, with his minutes managed carefully following an agonising spell on the treatment table. Having the versatile Dutchman fully fit provides a massive boost for Arteta's side as they push to sustain another fierce title challenge.
- Every Second Media
Fullback stresses shared collective drive
Assessing the selection battle on the right flank, Timber insisted that pushing each other only drives standards higher for the good of the team. Speaking to reporters after the final whistle against Leeds United, he was quick to talk up his Emirates Stadium team-mate: "We have multiple players at the same position injured. I think that's just unlucky sometimes. I'm happy we're both back, both fit. Ben is an amazing player. I think we make each other better, which is important to help the team go to a new level as well."
Persistent setbacks test mental resilience
The Dutch defender admitted it was mentally draining to watch from the sidelines while Arsenal chased silverware and the Netherlands competed on the World Cup stage. Reflecting on those dark days to journalists post-match, Timber opened up on what the ordeal taught him: "It's hard, it makes you realize how lucky you are when you are able to play, when you are fit.
"It's hard when your team is battling for something so big and you couldn't help the way you wanted to. It's also a learning moment as well, but this is life I think. I got out of it okay. We did, as well, becoming champions, which is amazing. So I just feel grateful being back being fit now, you realize that when you're not."
- Action Plus
Continental test awaits London giants
Arsenal now turn their focus back to Europe as they welcome French side Lille in their second Champions League outing on Tuesday, October 13. Arteta's men enter the tie full of confidence after collecting 15 points from six matches to sit second domestically. Rotating between his right-backs will be vital as the manager balances European ambitions with Premier League duties.
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