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Champions League
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Emirates Stadium
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Arsenal vs Lille UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Lille
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal
Lille

Comprehensive match preview of Arsenal F.C. vs LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League. We break down latest domestic results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Tuesday night Matchday 2 clash at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal vs Lille: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Emirates Stadium

Arsenal F.C. and LOSC Lille will kick-off on 13 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Gunners host Les Dogues in European showdown

Arsenal return home to the Emirates Stadium to host French side LOSC Lille on Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Mikel Arteta's Gunners aim to leverage their strong domestic momentum and make a firm opening statement on European soil. For Davide Ancelotti's Lille squad, travelling to North London following a victorious weekend display presents an exciting test of structure and speed against one of the Premier League's top contenders.

Arsenal FC v Leeds United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Gunners' Calafiori and Guimarães secure Leeds win

Arsenal enter Tuesday night overflowing with confidence after securing a 2–1 home victory over Leeds United in Premier League action on October 10. After falling behind early in the second half, defender Riccardo Calafiori brought Arsenal level in the 61st minute before midfielder Bruno Guimarães struck the decisive game-winner in the 69th minute. Supported by creative engine Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, the Gunners look to establish commanding control early at home.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LILLE-LE HAVREGetty Images

Les Dogues' Bakwa early goal sinks Le Havre

Lille travel to London on a positive note after earning a hard-fought 1–0 home victory over Le Havre AC in Ligue 1 on October 10. Winger Dilane Bakwa netted the only goal in the fourth minute to secure all three points at the Decathlon Arena. Featuring a frontline anchored by veteran forward Olivier Giroud alongside Dilane Bakwa and Maurits Kjærgaard, Lille possess plenty of attacking quality to disrupt European defences on the counterattack.

Emirates showdown

Tactically, Tuesday's encounter offers an intriguing matchup between Arsenal's possession-based pressing setup and Lille's rapid transition capabilities under Ancelotti. Arsenal will look to control central spaces through Declan Rice and Kai Havertz while isolating wingers Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke against Lille's full-backs. Meanwhile, Lille will rely on central discipline from Nabil Bentaleb and Tanguy Nianzou to absorb pressure and feed Olivier Giroud as a focal point up front. With crucial league phase points on the line, Tuesday's clash promises top-tier European action.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Lille Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Formation
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-2-3-1
D. RayaD. RayaP. HincapieP. HincapieE. KonsaE. KonsaGabrielGabrielB. WhiteB. WhiteE. EzeE. EzeM. OedegaardM. OedegaardB. SakaB. SakaD. RiceD. RiceM. MerinoM. MerinoV. GyoekeresV. GyoekeresB. OzerB. OzerN. NgoyN. NgoyTiago SantosTiago SantosA. RibeiroA. RibeiroR. PerraudR. PerraudB. AndreB. AndreD. BakwaD. BakwaN. BentalebN. BentalebG. PerrinG. PerrinH. HaraldssonH. HaraldssonA. UedaA. Ueda
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
4-2-3-1
Arsenal

Starting XI

Lille

Manager

  • M. Arteta
  • D. Ancelotti

Mikel Arteta faces a fitness concern heading into this fixture after Ezri Konsa was withdrawn from the England squad during the international break with two separate physical issues. The Arsenal centre-back returned to London for treatment, and his availability for this match remains uncertain. No further injury or suspension information has been confirmed for Arsenal ahead of kick-off, and updates are expected closer to the match.

For Lille, Davide Ancelotti has not confirmed any notable absentees at this stage. Full team news for the visitors will be updated as it becomes available ahead of the game.

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

NAP
W0-1
SUN
W0-2
IPS
W2-4
BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LIL

LIL - Form

BET
L2-3
TRO
W2-0
NCE
L2-1
ZUL
W2-1
LEH
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Arsenal head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, though their form has not been without concern. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, a result that highlighted the defensive fragility that has troubled them on the road this season. Before that setback, they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Napoli in the Champions League and beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League, showing they can perform at the highest level when at their best.

Lille's last five matches tell a story of inconsistency. They beat Zulte Waregem 2-1 in a friendly most recently, but their competitive results have been mixed — back-to-back Ligue 1 wins over Troyes and Toulouse were offset by a loss to Nice and a 3-2 defeat to Real Betis in the Champions League. That European defeat in particular will have given Ancelotti plenty to address before arriving in London.

Head-to-Head Record

No recent head-to-head data is available between Arsenal and Lille. This fixture therefore offers limited historical context to draw on, and both sides will be approaching it primarily on current form and competition standing.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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